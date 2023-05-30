By

One of the key members of Deion Sanders’ inaugural Jackson State football recruiting class, Trevante Rucker, has found a new home.



The former JSU receive is headed to the University of Tennessee-Martin. He made his announcement over the weekend.

This was Rucker’s second stint in the transfer portal since the end of the 2022 season. Rucker was in the portal following the season, but returned to JSU. He announced in April he was headed back in the portal.

Jackson State wide receiver Trevonte Rucker sits on the sidelines.

Rucker was a member of Deion Sanders’ first recruiting class in 2021. He held offers from Florida, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington State among others. He was rated as the 55th best receiver and the 53rd best in the state in his class by 247Sports.com.

Rucker had a solid season for Jackson State football as a true freshman in 2021, catching 26 passes for 518 yards for an average of just under 20 yards per catch. He also had a pair of touchdowns in the air and an 84 yard kick return. His numbers fell off in 2022 as he caught just five passes for 60 yards with just one going for a touchdown as Shane Hooks and Dallas Daniels did the bulk of the pass catching for Shedeur Sanders, along with freshman sensation Travis Hunter.



Now Trevante Rucker is headed to another FCS program.

Jackson State football transfer lands at FCS school