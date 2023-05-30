By

A Jackson State football defensive back that followed Deion Sanders to Colorado has found a new home.



Tayvion Beasley has committed to San Diego State, returning to his home state of California. He announced his decision on Monday via social media.

A three-star prospect in the 2022 class, Beasley spent one season with Jackson State football, where he played cornerback as a backup nickel. He registered just eight tackles but picked off two passes.





Beasley was one of several Jackson State football players to follow Deion Sanders from Colorado, including the much-ballyhooed Travis Hunter. Hunter has been taking most of his reps at wide receiver during spring practice.

“My decision was, in my opinion, to play for the best coach in college football (Sanders) because he can teach you things outside of football to be a better man and a better person,” Beasley told BuffZone back in January. “And obviously he helped me improve my game on the field. He’s preparing me for the next level at life and on the field.”

Beasley came to Colorado along with former Jackson State football cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis, and was looking forward to playing closer to his native California.

“I feel like playing at a higher level will help me improve my game, because I feel it will be more competition and that’s how coach Prime wants us to compete,” Beasley said. “He really loves to compete.”



Things didn’t work out at Colorado, and now Tayvion Beasley will be even closer to home as he looks to contribute at San Diego State.

Jackson State football transfer that followed Deion Sanders finds new home