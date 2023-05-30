Aubrey Miller, Shaq Davis prep for NFL OTAs

By

Aubrey Miller, Shaq Davis, and other HBCU star rookies have began prepping for the NFL OTA period.

AUBREY MILLER JR. , MIAMI DOLPHINS

The former Jackson State linebacker signed a 3-year, $2.705M contract with $110K fully guaranteed with the Miami Dolphins. Miller joins a linebacker room in Miami headlined by veteran Bradley Chubb and Jerome Baker. The Dolphins have a need for more production from the inside linebacker room and that is where Aubrey Miller has an opportunity to shine with the team.

SHAQ DAVIS, NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

The former South Carolina State Bulldog agreed to an un-drafted deal that includes $216,000 guaranteed, per a league source. Davis is a big body receiver standing 6-foot-4, 216 pounds. With the Saints having a new QB coming to town in Derek Carr, Davis has the perfect opportunity to carve a place in the brand new Saints offense. The wide receiver room is currently led by second year star Chris Olave, former All-Pro Michael Thomas, and Rashid Shaheed.

JADAKIS BONDS, GREEN BAY PACKERS

Jadakis Bonds found a home with the Packers after attending the Washington Commanders rookie mini camp. The former Hampton University Pirate is in a great situation with the Cheese Heads. Like the Saints, the Packers have a new QB taking over the reigns. Jordan Love is now running the show in Green Bay and doesn’t have any pre-established “favorite” targets yet. This is a great opportunity for Jadakis Bonds to come in and possibly become that guy. The Packers wide receiver room has plenty of room for competition after their former star Allen Lazard departing in the offseason.

