Prairie View A&M snags cornerback from the transfer portal

The Prairie A&M football program has added Ahmad Robinson to its roster. Brown is a former cornerback from Arkansas State University.
Joining the team as a midyear signee, Robinson showcased his skills during the 2022 spring camp. Recognized as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN, Robinson can in with a lot of potential.
Ahmad Robinson was ranked as the No. 72 cornerback in the nation and the No. 20 overall player in the state of Illinois. Rivals placed him as the No. 43 cornerback in the country and the No. 15 player in Illinois. ESPN recognized him as the No. 98 cornerback nationally, the No. 109 player in the Midwest region, and the No. 18 player in the state.
Robinson’s impressive performance on the field during his senior season at East St. Louis High School included 92 tackles and an interception. He help lead East St. Louis to the state playoffs in 2021. During East St. Louis’ 2020 spring season, he recorded 37 tackles and an interception in six games.
The cornerback didn’t go unnoticed; he was listed in St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Super 30 top senior prospects and earned recognition as an All-Metro selection by the Post-Dispatch.
Robinson attracted interest from various colleges before committing to Arkansas State; including Missouri, Indiana, Bowling Green, South Alabama, Wyoming, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Akron, Purdue, Miami (OH), Maryland, Illinois, and Minnesota.
As a true freshman for Arizona State, Robison played in four games during the 2022 season. The cornerback picked up two total tackles for those games. The next spring the East St. Louis native entered the transfer portal. Before settling at Prairie View A&M, Robinson received offers from more than ten programs.
Robinson is joining a heavy Prairie View cornerback team. According to their 2022 roster, Prairie View A&M already houses four cornerbacks. Adding Robinson to the play will help to add more depth to the defensive back field for the upcoming season.