Xavier University triple jumper wins NAIA National Championship

MARION, Ind. — Seth Alexander became Xavier University of Louisiana’s (XULA) first NAIA national champion in track and field when he won the triple jump Friday.

Alexander — a junior pharmacy major from Arnaudville, La., and a former Breaux Bridge High School standout — set a Xavier University record of 15.39 meters/50 feet 6 inches. Alexander was the only jumper to reach 50 feet.

Alexander held the previous XULA record of 15.31 meters/50 feet, 2 3/4 inches. He did that in an April 28 victory in the Red River Athletic Conference Championships at San Antonio, Texas.

Seth Alexander produced his winning mark on his second of three jumps during the preliminary round. His first jump was 15.15 meters/49 feet, 8 1/2 inches. Alexander passed on his third attempt, fouled on his fourth attempt — that was his first of the nine-athlete final — then passed twice more.

The victory was Alexander’s third in a row in this event during the outdoor season. He won twice indoors and finished third at NAIA indoor nationals.

Teammate Blake Harris joined Alexander as an NAIA All-American in this event. Harris, a junior, placed third with 15.14 meters/49 feet, 8 inches. Harris, the RRAC runner-up, produced his fourth top-3 finish of this outdoor season.

Cumberland freshman Goodness Iredia, seeded first entering nationals with 15.93 meters/52 feet, 3 1/4 inches, did not compete. Iredia won the long jump Thursday, and Cumberlands publicist Kyle Allen said Iredia had been bothered all season with a hamstring injury. No. 2 seed Myles Lincoln of Union (Ky.) (15.37 meters/50 feet, 5 1/4 inches) placed fifth with 15.12 meters/49 feet, 7 1/4 inches.



Also earning All-America was senior Colin Rowe, eighth in the 400-meter dash in 47.87 seconds — XULA’s second fastest time since the program was revived in 2010. Rowe, in his first XULA season after transferring from the University of Maryland, ran 47.85 at the RRAC meet. Keishon Franklin of Southeastern (Fla.) won Friday in 46.57.

The Gold Rush tied for 14th with Keiser in team scoring with 20 points. It was the XULA’s highest men’s finish in this meet. Life was the champion with 55 points, and British Columbia was second with 41.

“I’m extremely proud of our men and women and my coaching staff,” said fifth-year XULA head coach Yhann Plummer, whose women tied for 37th in team scoring. “We worked hard all year. We endured lots of ups and downs with injuries — but everyone stepped up when it mattered most. It’s good to see the smiles on their faces. And we also have a national championship! Today was a great day.”

