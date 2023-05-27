By

Jackson State football transfer Shilo Sanders is officially, “officially” joining Deion Sanders and the rest of the gang in as a part of Colorado football.

The talented free safety and recent Jackson State University graduate officially announced his commitment to his father’s program on Saturday. He dropped a well-produced video to accompany his announcement.



Shilo Sanders started his college career at the University of South Carolina. Sanders appeared in four games as a true freshman in 2019. He used the NCAA rule to retain the year of eligibility. That season Sanders was named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.





Deion Sanders was hired as head coach at Jackson State University in September 2020. Shilo hit the transfer portal after that season to join his father and brother, quarterback Sheduer Sanders.

The 2021 season — his first at Jackson State — was very productive for Shilo as he recorded 39 tackles and four interceptions en route to earning all-SWAC honors.

Sanders was limited by a knee injury for much of the last season, recording 20 tackles and one interception in 2022.

Shilo Sanders became a crowd favorite at Jackson State due to his personality as much as his play. His affinity for the Sonic Boom of The South was well-documented, and he even high-stepped across the stage at commitment. It’s safe to say he left his mark at Jackson State football as he heads to Colorado.

Shilo Sanders announces commitment to Colorado football