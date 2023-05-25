Hampton University DL KeShaun Moore signs with CFL

By

HAMPTON, VA — Hampton University defensive lineman KeShaun Moore has signed a contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League (CFL).



In his two seasons at Hampton, Keshaun Moore earned second-team All-Big South honors (2021) and second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association recognition (2022). He registered 105 tackles with 24.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and one interception while breaking up three passes, forcing three fumbles recovering three others. In 2022, he led the Pirates with 5.5 sacks.



“Playing in the CFL is definitely different. There are a lot of moving parts, especially on offense,” Moore said. “I play D-line so I think the biggest thing for me is just being a yard off the ball.”





The 6-foot-3, 240-pound native of Suffolk, Va., played his first two collegiate seasons (2017 and 2018) at James Madison where he recorded 29 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack in 10 games for the Dukes before transferring to Hampton.



In addition, Moore is a member of the World Wrestling Entertainment’s Next In Line (NIL) developmental program with the thought of becoming a professional wrestler after his football playing days. He has wrestled in the WWE’s Summer Slam and Royal Rumble in the past.



Saskatchewan posted a 6-12 record last season, finishing fourth in the CFL’s West Division. Head coach Craig Dickenson returns for his fourth season at the helm of the Roughriders with a career record of 28-22.

