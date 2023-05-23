VIEW ALL SCORES
Alabama State

Alabama State Track sending nine to NCAA East Regionals

Alabama State’s track is headed to the NCAA regional qualifiers with the most athletes in school history.
Posted on

Courtesy of Bama State Athletics

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A total of nine members of the Alabama State track and field teams are set to compete at the NCAA East Region Championship in Jacksonville, FL., May 24-27, 2023. This is the most male NCAA regional qualifiers in school history. The Hornets’ contingent includes eight men, one woman and five who are slated to compete in individual events, a tally that includes four who have earned berths in multiple individual events.

In addition to its six individual event slots, Alabama State has qualified for the men’s 4×100-meter relays and 4×400-meter relays.
 

“The seed was planted during preseason, and now they are reaping the benefits of their work. As we prepare for the meet, the expectation has not changed ‘compete,'” said Head Coach Ritchie Beene.

Alabama State

Hornets men (9)

Hornets women (1)

Schedule of Events

2023 SWAC MEN’S OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIP DAY THREE FINAL RESULTS

Men’s Coach of the Year
 
Ritchie Beene, Alabama State
 
Men’s Co- Most Outstanding Field Performer
 
Danniel Bailey, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
 
Men’s Co- Most Outstanding Field Performer
 
Chadrick Williams, Texas Southern
 
Men’s Most Outstanding Track Performer
 
Mathias Cheboi, Grambling State
 
Men’s 100 Meter Dash
 
Finals
1 Victor Smith, ASU 10.10
2 Matthew Clarke, ASU 10.24
3 Justus Trainer, ASU 10.28   
 
Men’s 200 Meter Dash
 
Finals
1 Matthew Clarke, ASU 20.43
2 Shawn Collins, Jackson State 20.61
3 Victor Smith, ASU 20.67  
 
Men’s 400 Meter Dash
 
Finals
1 Kendrick Winfield, ASU 46.02
2 Shawn Collins, Jackson State 46.37  
3 Daquan Tate, ASU 46.73   
 
Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles
 
Finals
1 Jordan Thompson, Southern 13.89
2 Rainey Anderson, Grambling State 13.95
3 Arrion Knight, Prairie View A&M 14.08    
 
Men’s 800 Meter Run
 
Finals
1 Nicholas Scott, Southern 1:50.97
2 Joseph Genesis, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1:52.63
3 Khabeeba Mills, ASU 1:52.97    
 
Men’s 1500 Meter Run
 
Finals
1 Jose Gonzalez, Texas Southern 3:56.90
2 Mathias Cheboi, Grambling State 3:58.37
3 Tarik Xavier, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3:59.68  
 
Men’s 5000 Meter Run
 
Finals
1 Mathias Cheboi, Grambling State 15:25.06
2 Jose Gonzalez, Texas Southern 15:35.76  
3 Kelvin Kipkemboi, Alcorn State 15:40.97   
 
Men’s 4×100 Meter Relay
 
Finals
1 Alabama State 39.35
2 Jackson State 40.29
3 Grambling State 40.45
 
Men’s 4×400 Meter Relay
 
Finals
1 Alabama State 3:07.34
2 Prairie View A&M 3:11.77
3 Southern 3:12.24
 
Men’s High Jump
 
Finals
1 Sherman Hawkins, Jackson State 2.14m  
2 Turey Stoudmire, Texas Southern J2.14m  
3 Caleb Snowden, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 2.10m
 
Men’s Pole Vault
 
Finals
1 Michael Hopkins, Bethune-Cookman 4.55m  
2 Joshua Goslee, Texas Southern 4.45m
3 Isiah Palmer, ASU 4.35m  
 
Men’s Triple Jump
 
Finals
1 Kevon Hamilton, Southern 15.32m  
2 Chadrick Williams, Texas Southern 15.24m  
3 Stanley Hamilton, Prairie View A&M 14.94m
 
Men’s Discus Throw
 
Finals
1 Daniel Bayeshea, Alabama State 52.59m
2 Danniel Bailey, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49.34m  
3 Deandre Fyffe, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49.16m
 
Men’s 400 Meter Hurdles
 
Finals
1 Ivan Donaldson, Jackson State 51.73
2 Jordan Thompson, Southern 51.82  
3 Arrion Knight, Prairie View A&M 52.55   
 
Men’s Teams Final Rankings
 
1. Alabama State 143
2. Texas Southern 120
3. Jackson State 116
4. Southern 85
5. Bethune-Cookman 81.5
6. Grambling State 69
7. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 67
8. Prairie View A&M 62.5
9. Alcorn State 27
10. Alabama A&M 18
11. Florida A&M 15
12. Mississippi Valley State 8

Alabama State Track sending nine to NCAA East Regionals
Related Items:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

890
Baseball

SWAC Baseball Tournament: seedings and match-ups
1.0K
Morehouse

Michael Jordan assisted Morehouse with first journalism graduate
692
North Carolina A&T

North Carolina A&T sends 12 to NCAA regionals
160
SWAC

Texas Southern men’s track sends trio to NCAA West Regionals
Shane Hooks, Jackson State Shane Hooks, Jackson State
526
Jackson State

Auburn football lands Jackson State football transfer
To Top
X