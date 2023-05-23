Alabama State Track sending nine to NCAA East Regionals

By

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A total of nine members of the Alabama State track and field teams are set to compete at the NCAA East Region Championship in Jacksonville, FL., May 24-27, 2023. This is the most male NCAA regional qualifiers in school history. The Hornets’ contingent includes eight men, one woman and five who are slated to compete in individual events, a tally that includes four who have earned berths in multiple individual events.

Jacksonville Florida are you ready for the SWARM!



Bama State Track & Field is here and ready to take care of business 😤#IAMSWAC | #SWARMAS1 | #NCAATF@NCAATrackField pic.twitter.com/MnJnaysKwE — ASU Athletics (@BamaStateSports) May 22, 2023

In addition to its six individual event slots, Alabama State has qualified for the men’s 4×100-meter relays and 4×400-meter relays.



“The seed was planted during preseason, and now they are reaping the benefits of their work. As we prepare for the meet, the expectation has not changed ‘compete,'” said Head Coach Ritchie Beene.

Hornets men (9)

Hornets women (1)

Schedule of Events

2023 SWAC MEN’S OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIP DAY THREE FINAL RESULTS

Men’s Coach of the Year



Ritchie Beene, Alabama State



Men’s Co- Most Outstanding Field Performer



Danniel Bailey, Arkansas-Pine Bluff



Men’s Co- Most Outstanding Field Performer



Chadrick Williams, Texas Southern



Men’s Most Outstanding Track Performer



Mathias Cheboi, Grambling State



Men’s 100 Meter Dash



Finals

1 Victor Smith, ASU 10.10

2 Matthew Clarke, ASU 10.24

3 Justus Trainer, ASU 10.28



Men’s 200 Meter Dash



Finals

1 Matthew Clarke, ASU 20.43

2 Shawn Collins, Jackson State 20.61

3 Victor Smith, ASU 20.67



Men’s 400 Meter Dash



Finals

1 Kendrick Winfield, ASU 46.02

2 Shawn Collins, Jackson State 46.37

3 Daquan Tate, ASU 46.73



Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles



Finals

1 Jordan Thompson, Southern 13.89

2 Rainey Anderson, Grambling State 13.95

3 Arrion Knight, Prairie View A&M 14.08



Men’s 800 Meter Run



Finals

1 Nicholas Scott, Southern 1:50.97

2 Joseph Genesis, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1:52.63

3 Khabeeba Mills, ASU 1:52.97



Men’s 1500 Meter Run



Finals

1 Jose Gonzalez, Texas Southern 3:56.90

2 Mathias Cheboi, Grambling State 3:58.37

3 Tarik Xavier, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3:59.68



Men’s 5000 Meter Run



Finals

1 Mathias Cheboi, Grambling State 15:25.06

2 Jose Gonzalez, Texas Southern 15:35.76

3 Kelvin Kipkemboi, Alcorn State 15:40.97



Men’s 4×100 Meter Relay



Finals

1 Alabama State 39.35

2 Jackson State 40.29

3 Grambling State 40.45



Men’s 4×400 Meter Relay



Finals

1 Alabama State 3:07.34

2 Prairie View A&M 3:11.77

3 Southern 3:12.24



Men’s High Jump



Finals

1 Sherman Hawkins, Jackson State 2.14m

2 Turey Stoudmire, Texas Southern J2.14m

3 Caleb Snowden, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 2.10m



Men’s Pole Vault



Finals

1 Michael Hopkins, Bethune-Cookman 4.55m

2 Joshua Goslee, Texas Southern 4.45m

3 Isiah Palmer, ASU 4.35m



Men’s Triple Jump



Finals

1 Kevon Hamilton, Southern 15.32m

2 Chadrick Williams, Texas Southern 15.24m

3 Stanley Hamilton, Prairie View A&M 14.94m



Men’s Discus Throw



Finals

1 Daniel Bayeshea, Alabama State 52.59m

2 Danniel Bailey, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49.34m

3 Deandre Fyffe, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49.16m



Men’s 400 Meter Hurdles



Finals

1 Ivan Donaldson, Jackson State 51.73

2 Jordan Thompson, Southern 51.82

3 Arrion Knight, Prairie View A&M 52.55



Men’s Teams Final Rankings



1. Alabama State 143

2. Texas Southern 120

3. Jackson State 116

4. Southern 85

5. Bethune-Cookman 81.5

6. Grambling State 69

7. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 67

8. Prairie View A&M 62.5

9. Alcorn State 27

10. Alabama A&M 18

11. Florida A&M 15

12. Mississippi Valley State 8

Alabama State Track sending nine to NCAA East Regionals