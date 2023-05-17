By

Legendary Oakland rapper E-40 returned to Louisiana to receive an honorary doctorate degree from Grambling State University during their 2023 commencement ceremony.

Grambling bestowed E-40 with the degree because of his outstanding contributions to the music industry and his commitment to empowering underprivileged communities, E-40 was granted an honorary Doctor of Music degree from his alma mater.

The music mogul told HBCU Buzz that his time attending Grambling State molded him into the man and entrepreneur he is today.

“I want to thank God first and foremost. This is a great honor to accept this honorary doctorate in music. I would like to express my appreciation to the administration and the academic community at Grambling State University. I’d also like to thank my family, my friends, and my colleagues for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout my career,” said E-40. “As you know, music has been a lifelong passion of mine and it’s an incredible privilege to be recognized for my contributions to the industry, especially on the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music. They said it wouldn’t last that long, but it’s been 50 years.”

Earl ‘E-40’ Stevens has been leaving his mark on the Grambling s campus as of late. Back in March, the Bay Area rapper and the GSU Tiger Marching Band joined forces for an energetic visual to his latest single “Bands”.

Before connecting with the Marching Band for the video, E-40 donated $100,000 to the school and in return, Grambling State decided to surprise him with the unveiling of the Earl “E-40” Stevens Sound Recording studio.

E-40 receives honorary doctorate from HBCU alma mater