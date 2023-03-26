Grambling State marching band stars in new E-40 music video

By

Chart topping rapper E-40 returns back to his alma mater Grambling State to shoot the music video for his new single “Bands.” The Bay Area rapper and the GSU Tiger Marching Band joined forces to cook up an energetic visual for his lyrics. And let me just say, once you add an HBCU band to your production you’re sure to have a masterpiece on your hands.

E-40 is seen staged at various places around campus like the Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium, home of the Grambling State football program, and Willis Reed Court home of the men’s and women’s basketball programs. Throughout the video, A-list celebrities like Rod Wave, Floyd Mayweather, Quavo, and Lil Baby were seen flexing their heavy amounts of cash or “bands.”

In an interview with Billboard, E-40 revealed that he was a marching band kid growing up. “But I just wanted to create another slap for my fans sprinkled in with a double entendre for everyone working hard to earn those bands. Shout-out to everyone at Grambling involved in making this video come to life.”

In February of 2023, E-40 donated $100,000 to Grambling State. But the Tigers had a surprise of their own. After the generous donation, the school revealed the brand new on campus Earl “E-40” Stevens Sound Recording studio. “If you can put your mind to it, you can pursue it. Just stay money motivated and dollar devoted.” E-40 told the students.

Money motivated and dollar devoted; a perfect way to summarize the meaning of “Bands.”

