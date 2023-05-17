VIEW ALL SCORES
Jackson State football lands transfer from Deion Sanders’ new school

This time TC Taylor and Jackson State football landed a player that left Deion Sanders and Colorado.

 Photo courtesy: Jackson State Athletics
Posted on

The Jackson State football/Colorado football pipeline is still going strong in the post-Deion Sanders Era — it just flowed in the other direction. 

Former Colorado defensive lineman Tyas Martin has committed to Jackson State. He announced his commitment via social media on Wednesday afternoon. 

Martin, a highly regarded talent from Arkansas, earned recognition as the fourth-highest rated prospect in the state per the 247Sports Composite rankings. Within the Colorado football recruiting class of 2021, he stood out as the second highest-rated signee. Martin’s journey encountered a setback when he had to undergo back fusion surgery. He missed his entire senior season at Jacksonville High after committing to Virginia Tech.

Jackson State football, Deion Sanders

Standing 6 feet, 4 inches and weighing 330 pounds, Martin redshirted during his first year at Colorado. He made his mark by playing in all 12 games of the 2022 season. Throughout his appearances, he showcased his abilities on the defensive side of the field, playing for a total of 305 snaps. Martin’s contributions were notable, as he registered 11 tackles and applied significant pressure on the opposing quarterbacks on three occasions.

He was still part of the Colorado football program when Deion Sanders took over following the season, and he stuck around through the spring game. He was then a part of a mass exodus after the 2023 spring game as CU continues to re-shuffle its roster. Martin received offers from Marshall and Arkansas State, as well as Jackson State. He took a visit to JSU

Just before Martin committed, Jackson State football coach TC Taylor hinted that something major was coming.

“Our D-line room is about to be (three fire emojis)!” Taylor tweeted. “By the way, Stand by…… (insert eyes emoji).”

Surely, Martin will be a welcomed addition for a Jackson State squad that has lost 11 of its 12 All-SWAC performers from 2022.

