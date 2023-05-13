NC State, WSSU transfer Jaylon Gibson goes D1 again

By

Months after helping a Winston-Salem State bring a CIAA title to the Triad, former NC State big man Jaylon Gibson is headed back to Division I.

Gibson will be taking his talents from Forsyth to Guilford County, as he will join UNC Greensboro. He made his announcement via social media on Saturday.

Jaylon Gibson was a three-star prospect coming out of Grace Christian School, where he averaged 16 points and 11 rebounds as a senior. Gibson committed to NC State, where he appeared in 17 games during the 2020-2021 season. His playing time increased slightly during his sophomore season as he averaged 2.4 points and 2.7 rebounds on 55 percent shooting.





Gibson entered the transfer portal last spring, and elected to play for head coach Cleo Hill Jr. at WSSU. He went from a complimentary player in the ACC to a focal point at the Division II level. He averaged 13.1 points and 6.2 rebounds during the regular season, scoring in double figures 19-times, including a career-high 30 points against Le Moyne. Gibson was named to the All-CIAA frontcourt team and eventually, the CIAA All-Tournament team as he helped WSSU claim the CIAA championship. He shot 56 percent from the field to lead the CIAA.



Gibson is the second Winston-Salem State player to land at Division I since the season ended. Guard Samage Teel announced his intention to transfer to Presbyterian in April.

