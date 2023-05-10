By

Alabama State men’s basketball has welcomed former NAIA 1st-Team All-American guard CJ Hines to Hornet Nation.

Back in March, Hines went to his social media to make his announcement of entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left.

Hines committed to Faulkner University in 2020. In his freshman year, the 6-3 guard played in 29 games averaging shy of 24 minutes and 9.4 points each game. On defense, Hines had seven blocks, 31 steals, and 68 defensive rebounds. For offense, Hines picked up 43 assists, 36 rebounds, and a career-high of 46% from the 3-point line.

Moving to the next season the combo guard continued to dominate for Faulkner. At the end of the 2021 season, Hines had a career-high of 195 rebounds, 14 blocks, and 59 steals. For his final season with the Eagles, the Georgia native was 80% at the free-point line, bodied 172 rebounds, a massive 156 assists, 59 steals, and 4 boards.

CJ Hines leaves Faulker after being SSAC Player of the Year, NAIA 1st-Team All-American, and 1st-Team All-Conference. He was the fifth player added to Faulkner’s all-time career scoring list within his three years.

For Alabama State, Hines will provide a much-needed boost on both sides of the ball. After finishing 8-26 last season, it’s evident the Hornets are looking to improve their roster in hopes of a better outcome in the upcoming season.

Alabama State MBB adds NAIA All-American to roster