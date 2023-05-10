Pittsburgh Steelers invite NC A&T Center to mini-camp

By

Former North Carolina A&T center Dacquari Wilson has received an invitation to the Pittsburgh Steelers mini-rookie camp.

Congrats to Dacquari Wilson on his invite to the Pittsburgh Steelers Rookie Minicamp. #AggiePride | #AggiesDo pic.twitter.com/8D74wu9xAJ — Aggie Pride (@NCATFootball) May 8, 2023

Wilson, who hails from Greensboro, North Carolina, stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 295 pounds. He began as a starter for the Aggies during his redshirt freshman season in 2017 and continued as a starter for three years.

During his sophomore year with North Carolina A&T, the center started all 12 games. For the 2019 season, Wilson completed 574 positive snaps; earning a first-team All-MEAC selection. With the 2020 season canceled due to COVID-19, Wilson resumed his starting role the following season. In 2021, Wilson continued to dominate for the Aggies; recording 498 positive snaps and 28 donation blocks.

Post-season after his collegiate career, Dacquari Wilson was invited to the HBCU Combine that took place in Louisana back in February.

The combine was the first time the Steelers were able to see Wilson in action. Wilson’s physical abilities were measured through various drills during the HBCU Combine, including a 40-yard dash that he completed in 5.63 seconds, a short shuttle in 5.83 seconds, a vertical jump of 25 inches, and a broad jump of 8 feet.

It’s an honor to be selected in such a prestigious game. Thank you again!🙏🏾 https://t.co/Z9XN3HNh2Z — Dac Wilson (@Dac_1k) December 13, 2022

After the combine, Wilson participated in NC State’s Pro Day. The Steelers offensive line coach Pat Meyer was among the attending NFL scouts. During his Pro Day, Wilson improved his HBCU Combine numbers with a 5.5-second 40-yard dash, a 5.11-second short shuttle, an 8-foot-7 broad jump, and a 26.5-inch vertical. Additionally, he showcased his strength with 24 reps on the bench press.

With three vacant spots, the Pittsburgh Steelers will hold their three-day mini-camp to check out the rookies.

Pittsburgh Steelers invite NC A&T Center to mini-camp