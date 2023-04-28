Grambling State University AD gets extension

By

GRAMBLING, La. | The University of Louisiana Board has unanimously approved a three-year contract extension though 2028 for Grambling State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Trayvean Scott. His initial contract was scheduled to run through 2025.

“I am elated to continue to lead this department and look forward to continuing the upward trajectory of the Grambling State Athletics program,” said Scott. “We will continue to ensure the success of our student-athletes and strengthening our relationships with our stakeholders both internally and externally.”

Scott, who is entering his third year as Vice President and Director of Athletics after being named to the position in July of 2021, has continued to bolster the Grambling State University athletic profile and brand.

During his tenure, GSU Athletics has increased revenue, alumni engagement and fostered new corporate partnerships.

Dr. Scott Highlights

Implemented the Grambling State Athletics strategic plan

Expanded medical care for student-athletes through a new partnership with Ochsner LSU Health-Shreveport

Grambling State Athletics boasts a single year APR of 970

Brokered and expanded GSU’s adidas partnership to allow Tiger athletics to become a tier one adidas program

Inked a multimedia partnership with Urban Edge Network

Orchestrated athletic facilities upgrades across the department, including a renovation of the GSU Softball Complex, the Eddie G. Robinson Stadium Support Facility, the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center, the basketball meeting rooms, and the GSU Soccer Complex with more upgrades set to be announced.

Increased alumni engagement and giving. During the “1901 Give Day,” GSU Athletics raised $283,483. He also brought back the Varsity Club (G-Club) and the inaugural Cub Club program.

Multiple Grambling State athletic teams have experienced new competitive highs. The Grambling state men’s basketball team defeated two Power Five programs during the 2022-2023 season en route to winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) regular season title. GSU men’s basketball also won 25 games, its most in 43 years.

Grambling State softball won 23 games for the first time in over a decade during the 2022 season, and has exceeded that win total for the 2023 season.

The GSU Women’s Soccer program reached the SWAC Championship in back-to-back seasons during his tenure.

Grambling State volleyball also won 15 games during the 2022 season, its most wins since 2009-10.

The GSU Baseball program won 20 conference games for the first time in school history during the 2022 campaign.

