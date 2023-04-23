FAMU softball downs B-CU in dramatic comeback

By

Rivalries. Nothing is off limits in a true rivalry game. The long-running rivalry between FAMU and B-CU has had its share of thrilling moments, and softball has been no less of a competition dating back to when the two dominated the MEAC.

Today, the Rattlers did what no other team in the SWAC has been able to do all season, which was win the first game of a series. The Rattlers pulled off a thrilling 3-2 win with a seventh-inning three-run homer by Jane’a Mobley.

The game was truly a pitcher’s duel for the most part. The game was scoreless through five innings, but B-CU picked up a run in the bottom of the fifth as Kallie Earlington scored after making base on a FAMU error. B-CU took a 1-0 lead into the sixth inning.

FAMU would be unable to get anything going in the sixth, but B-CU would take an opportunity a get another run across. Essence Gibbs reached on another FAMu error and scored off yet another FAMU error. The Wildcats took a 2-0 lead into the final frame.

Melkayla Irvis drew a walk for FAMU in the top of the seventh. Amaya Gainer followed her with her first hit of the game. Mobley would crush a pitch over the left centerfield fence and not only ignite the Rattlers, but give them their first lead of the game at 3-2.

“It’s a rivalry for a reason and that’s what we’ve been saying all week. We expect them to give us their best game and we try to come out here and play our best,” FAMU head coach Camise Patterson said. “Even though we weren’t getting many hits in the game, we were putting the bat on the ball really, really well. Whether it was a hit or not, we knew all we had to do get that one pitch that we could crush in the seventh inning and Jane’a did what she was supposed to do.”

The Rattlers and Wildcats will return to action tomorrow for game 2 at 1:00 PM, with the final game of the series on Sunday at 1:00 PM.

