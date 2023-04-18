VIEW ALL SCORES
Central State

Fantasia is enrolling at HBCU Central State University

Inspired by her family this Sigma Gamma Rho is going back to school 13 years later

Posted on

Grammy-award-winning singer, Fantasia officially announced her enrollment as a student at Central State University, an HBCU located in Wilberforce, OH.

In an interview with People, the iconic singer says her family inspired her return to school to study business at the HBCU.

“I’m a businesswoman now and I desire to continue to sharpen my sword and better my craft. I want to break generational curses,” says the singer. ” When it comes to my family, my girls, my children, I want to show them that no matter what she’s been through, you can always get back and go after it again, and that’s what I am doing.”

Central State, Fantasia, HBCU

In 2010 the American Idol winner received her GED after dropping out of high school. Now as a wife, mom of three and now a student of Central State University, Fantasia wants her journey to be a testament to what can happen when you don’t give up.

“I want to be the example, I want to use my platform, my social media, to show people — men, women, Black, white, young, old — that if you have a dream, it doesn’t have to have a timeline. It doesn’t have to look a certain way and, in fact, looks better when it has a bunch of bruises and scars because that means you fought for it.”

Last year in November, Fantasia was inducted as an honorary member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. I don’t know but I think the yard just became a little heavier over at Central State. During her announcement, the singer gave a special shoutout the ladies of Sigma Gamma Rho who connected her with the University’s enrollment staff.

Closing out her announcement, Fantasia teased a special appearance to Central State’s upcoming homecoming in October. If this tease because a reality I might have to snag some Maraude apparel and make my way; just in case she needs background vocals.

Fantasia is enrolling at HBCU Central State University
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

SC State Clemson, South Carolina State SC State Clemson, South Carolina State
450
MEAC

South Carolina State University football support officer shot
486
2023 Football

Jackson State adds depth to defensive line with transfer grab
Solomon Rogers Jackson State football Solomon Rogers Jackson State football
335
Jackson State

Jackson State football adds FBS transfer at safety
672
MEAC

Norfolk State University seniors impressed at PIT
152
Culture

Morgan State tears down 80-year-old segregation era “spite wall”
To Top
X