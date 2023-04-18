By

Grammy-award-winning singer, Fantasia officially announced her enrollment as a student at Central State University, an HBCU located in Wilberforce, OH.

In an interview with People, the iconic singer says her family inspired her return to school to study business at the HBCU.

“I’m a businesswoman now and I desire to continue to sharpen my sword and better my craft. I want to break generational curses,” says the singer. ” When it comes to my family, my girls, my children, I want to show them that no matter what she’s been through, you can always get back and go after it again, and that’s what I am doing.”

In 2010 the American Idol winner received her GED after dropping out of high school. Now as a wife, mom of three and now a student of Central State University, Fantasia wants her journey to be a testament to what can happen when you don’t give up.

“I want to be the example, I want to use my platform, my social media, to show people — men, women, Black, white, young, old — that if you have a dream, it doesn’t have to have a timeline. It doesn’t have to look a certain way and, in fact, looks better when it has a bunch of bruises and scars because that means you fought for it.”

Last year in November, Fantasia was inducted as an honorary member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. I don’t know but I think the yard just became a little heavier over at Central State. During her announcement, the singer gave a special shoutout the ladies of Sigma Gamma Rho who connected her with the University’s enrollment staff.

Closing out her announcement, Fantasia teased a special appearance to Central State’s upcoming homecoming in October. If this tease because a reality I might have to snag some Maraude apparel and make my way; just in case she needs background vocals.

Fantasia is enrolling at HBCU Central State University