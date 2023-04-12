MEAC Football: Media Day and super-early predicted finish

NORFOLK, Va., April 12, 2023 – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) will hold its 2023 Football Media Day, presented by Wells Fargo, on Friday, July 21, at Hilton Norfolk the Main [100 E. Main St., Norfolk, VA 23510].
Head coaches and two student-athletes from the MEAC’s six football-playing institutions will be in attendance. There will be a live show, streamed on an outlet to be determined, and each institution’s coach and student-athletes will also be available to media in attendance.
Specific details, including information on air time, and media credentials, will be made available at a later date.
The 2023 MEAC football season will kick off on Saturday, Aug. 26, with the annual Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge, pitting South Carolina State against Jackson State at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.
The MEAC will announce its 2023 predicted order of finish for the football season. The predicted finish will be voted on by the conference’s coaches and sports information directors. Media does not get a chance to vote on that preseason poll. So here is SJG’s Way Too Early Predicted Finish
- North Carolina Central: Defending MEAC and HBCU champs have a lot coming back, most importantly Davius Richard.
- Howard: Last season’s co-champs won’t sneak up on anybody this year.
- Morgan State: Damon Wilson’s squad is a quarterback away from being a serious contender.
- South Carolina State: Too many questions to put them any higher. But we all know its dangerous to count Buddy Pough out.
- Norfolk State: Dawson Odum’s roster has been flipped entirely. And that’s probably not a bad thing.
- Delaware State: New head coach Lee Hull has his work cut out for him.