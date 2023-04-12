NFL player Phillip Adams’ family suing HBCU for CTE

Lawyers for former NFL player Phillip Adams are suing the league and HBCU South Carolina State University for contributing to CTE that led to a tragic end for him and six other people two years ago.
Police say Adams shot and killed six people at a Rock Hill, SC home before ultimately taking his own life back in April 2021.
Now his father, Alonzo Adams, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against HBCU South Carolina State University and the NFL, according to QC News.
Adams played at South Carolina State under head coach Buddy Pough from 2006 through 2009.
He went on to play in the NFL through the 2015 season, playing for the San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders, New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons.
The lawsuit claims that Phillip Adams incurred head injuries at South Carolina State. It went on to say that the University, as well as the NFL, did not have proper policies and procedures in place to ensure players’ safety, did not train employees properly, lacked a safe environment, and failed to educate Adams and other players about head trauma.
Dr. Robert Lesslie and his wife Barbara Lesslie were allegedly killed by Adams, along with grandchildren Adah and Noah. James Lewis, 38, and Robert Shook, 38, were HVAC contractors working outside the Lesslie home.
The lawsuit is on behalf of Phillip Adams’ son.