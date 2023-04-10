Year after WNBA Draft former Jackson State star builds new life

By

One year ago the basketball dreams of Jackson State star Ameshya Williams-Holliday were at an all time high. The Indiana Fever selected her 25th overall, the first HBCU player drafted by the WNBA in 20 years. Williams-Holliday wouldn’t make it past training camp, being released by the team prior to the start of the season. To this point it has marked the end of her professional career.

“I think it opens up a lot of doors. I think, no matter what school you go to, you still can do it. You just got to keep working hard, keep pushing and never give up,” she told the media after the draft. “It means a lot to me. I’m just glad I kept making history, going to keep making history and, the people that’s coming behind me, just keep going. Anything is possible,” she said in 2022 after the WNBA draft.

A Growing Family

Fast forward to one year later and the former Tiger is on the verge of a new starting five. Along with her husband, Williams-Holliday is expecting twins, a boy and a girl, this May. The twins will give her three children, she famously played as a mother during her time at Jackson State. Her firstborn son Jace is now four years old.

The former SWAC Player of the Year hasn’t been in the spotlight as a player the last season but remains connected to the game. She’s been putting together basketball camps and, according to her social media, coached a team for the first time ever. Her Facebook page shows her as head coach for a youth team for girls basketball.

“I gotta say i’m feeling this coaching stuff. My first group of girls ever coaching. It will only get better My next move will definitely be my best move,” she posted to her Facebook page.

New Streak Begins

The 2023 WNBA draft concluded on Monday night and a new streak of no HBCU players being selected has begun again. Former South Carolina star Aliyah Boston was the No. 1 overall pick for the Fever.

