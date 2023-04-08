PGA Works 2023 field announced

By

PGA REACH, the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America, announced the field for the 2023 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship (PWCC). The PWCC will be played May 8-10, at Shoal Creek Club and Bent Brook Golf Course in Birmingham, Alabama.

The most culturally significant championship in collegiate golf will feature a competitive lineup of 30 teams representing Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-serving institutions and other minority-serving institutions from across the country.

The PWCC is proud to have Dunning Golf as the Official Apparel Supplier of the championship. Dunning will be providing the opportunity for apparel support to all 30 teams participating in the Championship. The tech performance golf and lifestyle brand is sold at more than 1,500 country club and resort shops across the country and online at dunninggolf.com.

“The PWCC is such an important and influential Championship for the PGA as its impact goes well beyond the play on the course,” says PGA President John Lindert, the Director of Golf at the Country Club of Lansing in Michigan. “The Championship brings together student-athletes from diverse backgrounds to showcase their talent, and it highlights the positive impact golf can make on their lives. I look forward to seeing these outstanding young men and women compete as we hope to educate and inspire these student-athletes to pursue career opportunities in the business of golf.”

TEAMS

Division I (Men’s)

Alabama A&M University

Alabama State University

Chicago State University

Florida A&M University

Howard University

North Carolina A&T State University

Prairie View A&M University

Tennessee State University

Texas Southern University

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

Division II (Men’s)

Bluefield State College

Fayetteville State University

Johnson C. Smith University

Kentucky State University

Lincoln University

Livingstone College

Miles College

Savannah State University

Virginia State University

Virginia Union University

Women’s Division

Bethune-Cookman University

Chicago State University

Delaware State University

Howard University

North Carolina A&T State University

Prairie View A&M University

Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi

Texas A&M University – Kingsville

Texas Southern University

Western New Mexico University





The individual divisions will feature 52 competitors representing 44 programs. Howard University will return looking to defend its title in the Men’s Division I Championship. Texas A&M – Corpus Christi will attempt to take home the Women’s title for the third year in a row. Sparky Ariyachatvakin from the University of Delaware will look to defend his title for the Men’s Individual Division.

For the third year, exemptions from the Epson Tour and Korn Ferry Tour can be earned.

The top three finishers and ties in the Women’s Team or Individual Divisions will be eligible to apply for an exemption into the Epson Tour’s Guardian Championship, Sept. 15-17, at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Capitol Hill – Senator Course in Prattville, Alabama. The Guardian Championship Tournament Committee will review applications and award the exemption.



Korn Ferry extended sponsor exemption applications to the top three finishers in the Men’s Division I, Men’s Division II and Men’s Individual Divisions. Those individuals can apply for exemption into the 2023 Price Cutter Charity Championship, July 20-23, at Highland Springs Country Club in Springfield, Missouri.

“We are extremely excited to announce the impressive field set to compete in the 2023 PWCC,” said Scooter Clark, Director, PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship. “We are committed to enhancing the experience of underserved and underrepresented programs and students. The historic and transformative city of Birmingham is a tremendous location to host this Championship as we continue to spotlight these student-athletes and promote diversity in golf.”

The Championship is a 54-hole, stroke-play event contested across five divisions including: Division I Men’s Team, Division II Men’s Team, Women’s Team Division, Men’s Individual Division and Women’s Individual Division.

The individual PGA Works competition is open to all minority women and men student-athletes playing collegiate golf at the Division I, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA level, or minority women and men enrolled in one of the PGA of America’s PGA Golf Management University Programs.

