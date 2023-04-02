HBCU All-Star: Kris Bankston shows off incredible vertical leap

By

Kris Bankston got a chance to showcase one of his best skills to scouts during pro day the HBCU All-Star Game and he did not disappoint.

The Norfolk State big man showed up and showed out in front of pro personnel, recording a vertical jump of 34.5 inches. For perspective, that mark would have been the second best among all performances at the 2022 NBA Draft Combine.

Anyone who has watched Norfolk State basketball play over the last few seasons can tell you that Kris Bankston can soar with the best of them. He’s put up posterizing dunks from Dover, DE to Orangeburg, SC and all MEAC points in between.



Kris Bankston showcased his amazing leaping ability at the HBCU All-Star Game pro day.

The 6’9 forward from Little Rock, AR had an All-MEAC season for NSU, averaging 14.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting just under 69 percent from the field while playing just under 30 minutes per game.

All of those numbers were career-highs for Bankston, who helped NSU win the 2022 MEAC regular season and tournament titles. He started his career at Arkansas-Little Rock before transferring prior to the 2021-2022 season.

Bankston will be one of nearly two dozen players taking part in the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game in Houston on Saturday. The game will air live on CBS, with tip-off slated for 4 p.m.

