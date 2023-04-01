NC A&T set to hire former CAA coach, HBCU player

By

Former Delaware State head coach Monte Ross appears to be the man to fill that job for NC A&T.



Ross is expected to be the Aggies new men’s basketball coach, multiple sources have told HBCU Gameday. The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein.

When asked on Saturday at the program’s spring football game, A&T officials declined to comment.



The 52-year-old spent ten seasons in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) as head coach at Delaware. He went 132-184 overall during that span. His best stretch came from 2011 through 2014 when he led UD to three consecutive winning seasons, culminating in the 2014 CAA title. The team went 25-10 overall, including 14-2 in CAA play that season.





His final two seasons didn’t go nearly as well and he was let go after winning just 17 games in them. He returned to the bench in 2019 as an assistant to Aaron McKie at Temple. McKie was fired earlier this year.



Despite his CAA background, Ross is no stranger to HBCUs. He played at Winston-Salem State University in the late 1980s and early 1990s under legendary coach Clarence “Big House” Gaines. One of his teammates was future ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith.



NC A&T has been looking for a replacement to fill the shoes left when it parted ways with Will Jones prior to the 2022-2023 season. Interim head coach Phillip Shumpert is currently shepherding the program while the transition takes place.

In the meanwhile, the program has lost several key players in the transfer portal.

