SIAC, BCSN reach broadcast agreement

ATLANTA, GA (March 31, 2023) – The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and the Black College Sports Network (BSCN) have reached an agreement that will feature 2023 Cricket SIAC Track and Field, Baseball, and Softball Championship events.



“We are delighted in BCSN’s willingness to spotlight our talented student-athletes and member institutions and their continued support of SIAC programs,” said SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman. “As Commissioner, it is my desire to spotlight every sponsored sport this league offers to our vast fan base who desire to support these student-athletes and programs.”



The Black College Sports Network (BCSN) will have the exclusive broadcast rights to the 2023 Cricket SIAC Spring Championships (track and field, baseball, and softball) events being held in Albany, GA and Atlanta, GA. Each event will host a Media Day prior to the championships and a Wrap Up Show at the conclusion of the championships to highlight participating coaches and student-athletes.





“BCSN has always believed in the SIAC sports product! For over 20 years we have broadcast and produced thousands of events, most at little to no cost for the institutions,” said Roy M. Eavins II President/CEO of the Black College Sports Network. “Our goal is to promote and feature HBCU sports, culture and history and we will always do that! As we begin our 25th anniversary year of the BCSN, we are excited to again partner with the SIAC to bring 12 straight days of SIAC sports coverage to the Spring Championships!”



BCSN will kick off championship coverage showcasing the 2023 Cricket SIAC Track and Field Championships on the campus of Morehouse College on April 27 – 29. More information about the 2023 Cricket SIAC Track and Field Championship can be found here.



Championship coverage will continue with the 2023 Cricket SIAC Baseball and Softball Championships.



The 2023 Cricket SIAC Softball Championship Tournament will bring the top four teams together from each division to compete for a title. Coverage will begin on Tuesday, May 2 and will conclude with the championship game on Thursday, May 4. The championship tournament will be held at Gordon Sports Complex in Albany, GA. More information can be found here.



Spring championship coverage will conclude with the 2023 Cricket SIAC Baseball Championship Tournament. The tournament will feature the top eight teams from the league and will begin on Thursday, May 4 and will conclude with the championship game on Sunday, May 7 on the campus of Albany State University. More information about the 2023 Cricket SIAC Baseball Championship Tournament can be found here.



Coverage will be available on BCSN platforms and conference platforms.



SIAC, BCSN reach broadcast agreement