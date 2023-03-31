NIL standout Rayquan Smith hits the transfer portal, again

By

Rayquan Smith, the self-proclaimed “King of NIL,” is hitting the transfer portal for the second time.



The former Norfolk State football player and current track-and-field athlete announced his intention to hit the transfer portal. He will do so as a graduate transfer, with the hopes of returning to football.

Smith was recruited by former NSU head coach Latrell Scott out of Highland Springs High School — the same school that produced record-breaking quarterback Juwan “Pootie” Carter. His career got off to a promising start in 2019 as he played in seven games and started once as a freshman. He finished the year ranked second on the team with 430 rushing yards on 84 carries and one touchdown.





Smith was industrious between his freshman season and his sophomore season on the field, taking advantage of the new NIL capabilities for student-athletes and becoming a brand ambassador for dozens of companies.

New head coach Dawson Odums brought in a run-heavy philosophy to NSU, which figured to bode well for Rayquan Smith. But injuries and a crowded backfield limited him to 26 carries for 119 yards in four appearances, as well as a touchdown catch against Wake Forest.



Following the 2021 season, Smith put his name in the transfer portal. However, he stayed at Norfolk State and turned his attention to track and field.

Participated in two meets, where he placed in the top 10 in all four throws at the MEAC Outdoor Championships in 2021. He was eighth in the shot put (40-11.5) and discus (124-4) and ninth in the hammer (118-1) and javelin (112-10).



After sitting out the 2021-2022 season, Smith has returned to the track field. But clearly, the “King of NIL” is looking to get back on the football field soon.



