Megan The Stallion throws Houston Astros first pitch

Megan The Stallion got the chance to throw out the first pitch at the Houston Astros game on Thursday night, and the whole world took note.

The Houston-based rapper and Texas Southern alumna took to the field at Minute Maid Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at her home team’s first home game.



All eyes were on her the moment she came out of the dugout wearing a “Hot Girl” chain over her fitted Houston Astros’ jersey with her last name “Pete” over the number “222.”



The rapper did a solid job, getting her pitch to David Hensley over the plate, something that doesn’t always happen at a ceremonial first pitch. She finished the ceremony out by getting a hug from Orbit, the Astros’ mascot.

That won’t be the only Megan The Stallion appearance this weekend as she is set to make her return to the stage this week beginning, with a performance in her hometown on Friday as part of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament March Madness Music Festival.

Meg The Stallion is a Dec. 2021 graduate of Texas Southern University. She did so even as her rap career was taking off.

“My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school,” she said. “I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

