Mikey Williams, NC A&T recruit/Howard commit go at it

Mikey Williams was as good as advertised on Saturday night. But the Howard commit and NC A&T recruit he went up against looked promising too.
The Mikey Williams Show has debuted on the East Coast, and Saturday night a few other HBCU recruits joined in the party.

The Lake Norman Christian guard put up 40 points in his team’s 91-79 win over The Burlington School in Rock Hill, South Carolina at the Phenom Hoops Classic. But he wasn’t the only star on the floor.


The Burlington School was led by guard Jamarii Thomas, who scored a team-high 25 points. He recently received an offer from North Carolina A&T. His teammate, Howard University commit Kuluel Mading, added 22 points in the loss.

This game very well could have been a preview of HBCU basketball in the not-too-distant future.

