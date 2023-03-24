By

BATON ROUGE, LA – Southern University’s Director of Athletics Roman Banks announced Friday that women’s golf, men’s golf, and men’s tennis will be returning to the Bluff.



The Jaguars will begin competition in their newest NCAA-sponsored sports in the 2023-24 academic season.



“We are excited for the return of our golf programs and Men’s tennis,” Director of Athletics Roman Banks said. “Golf is a sport that’s popularity is on the rise, this will create an opportunity for another group of student-athletes to not only compete at the next level at SU but have a chance to get a great education.” “We have a rich history and tradition, and we are very excited to bring these three sports back to the bluff.”



SU has won five SWAC Championships in Men’s Golf (1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988), Women’s Golf has won seven SWAC Championships (1993, 1994, 1995, 1999, 2000, 2003, 2004) and Men’s Tennis has won 12 SWAC Championships (1979, 1980, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1991, 1992, 1993, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2008).

FOLLOW THE JAGUARS

For complete coverage of Southern University Athletics, please follow the Jaguars on social media at @SouthernUsports(Twitter), @SouthernUJaguars (Facebook), @southernusports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Southern University Athletics at www.gojagsports.com.

Southern University brings back golf and more