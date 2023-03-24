By

Jacksonville, Florida-During the first day of THE PLAYERS Championship, Associate Vice President/Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Ivana Rich, Head Coach Kelly Allen, and the Edward Waters women’s golf program were the honored guests of Grant Thornton, sponsor of THE PLAYERS, recognizing the program as the Charity of the Day.

Grant Thornton, LLC, a Chicago-based audit, tax and advisory firm, hosted the team, took pictures, and allowed them to take in the first day of action at one of the PGA Tour’s premier events, known as golf’s unofficial “Fifth Major” and featuring some of the finest golfers in the world.

The Edward Waters women’s golf program is in the midst of their first season back as a varsity sport since May of 2021. A $50,000 grant from THE PLAYERS Championship allowed for the program to make its triumphant return to the Edward Waters athletics roster. Edward Waters is just the second HBCU in the state of Florida to have women’s golf as a varsity sport, along with Bethune-Cookman University.

“I am very appreciative of the PGA Tour, THE PLAYERS, Grant Thornton and all of the supporters of our program. Without it, would not be able to make it happen.” remarked Coach Allen.

Edward Waters women’s golf named THE PLAYERS’ Charity of the Day