Duncan Powell, highest-rated recruit at NC A&T, hits transfer portal

Whoever takes over the North Carolina A&T men’s basketball program won’t have Duncan Powell to build around.



The redshirt freshman has announced his intent to play elsewhere as he announced he is entering the transfer portal via social media on Saturday.



His message read:

“First off, I want to thank God for blessing me to play the sport that I love.

I want to thank all my coaches and my teammates for pouring into me and making me a better player. I will forever cherish the relationships that I’ve built here.

To my “Aggie Land” family, thank you for all the support and I am honored to have worn this jersey.

With that being said, I would like to announce that I will be entering the transfer portal.”



The 6’8 forward averaged eight points per game during the 2022-2023 season — his first basketball season since his junior year at DeSoto HS in 2019-2020. Knee injuries kept him out of his senior season of high school and he made just one brief appearance as a freshman at NC A&T, recording one foul.



Powell eased his way back in, scoring double-figures for the first time in his 12th game. He scored double figures nine times, including a 20-point performance against College of Charleston.

Duncan Powell made his commitment to North Carolina A&T in the fall of 2020, entering as the highest-rated recruit in program history. He was ranked a four-star by ESPN and made it known he was excited about playing at an HBCU.

“I’m just ready to get there and dominate. That’s as simple as it gets.”



Powell played this season under interim head coach Phillip Shumpert, but was recruited by former A&T coach Will Jones whose tenure ended abruptly last summer.



Powell’s entry came just days after Marcus Watson, A&T’s second-leading scorer on the season, entered the transfer portal.

