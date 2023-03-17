St. John’s interested in Norfolk State HC Robert Jones

By

St. John’s is looking for a head coach and Norfolk State coach Robert Jones is in the running along with a big name.



Jones is reportedly drawing interest for the job along with Rick Pitino, according to the New York Post.



When asked by the Virginian Pilot, Jones didn’t confirm that he was in the running for the St. John’s job, but he did indicate he had been gathering interest.



“With success, it’s always going to be suitors,” Jones told the Virginian Pilot. “Yes, there have been a handful of schools who reached out to my agent. At the end of every year, you have to evaluate what’s best for you and your family. However, I’m the head coach at Norfolk State, and the university has been very good to me thus far.”

Norfolk State men’s basketball coach Robert Jones celebrates winning the MEAC title. (March 2022)

Jones has reportedly drawn interest from Georgia Southern, Buffalo and Temple as well as St. John’s this year after being looked at by other mid-major programs in recent years.

Norfolk State has become one of the most consistent low-mid major programs over the past decade and Robert Jones has been at the helm of the program.

First joining the staff under Anthony Evans, Jones is credited with finding Kyle O’Quinn who would go on to become a March Madness hero and NBA Draft Pick. He’s been the head coach since the 2013-14 season, leading NSU to a 188-137 record, including a 113-39 record in MEAC play. Jones has led NSU to three regular season titles and two conference tournament titles. He’s also won two NCAA Tournament games in the First Four.

Jones was signed to an extension back in 2021.

