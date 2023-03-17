Howard University football schedule 2023

WASHINGTON (March 17, 2023) – Home games against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) foes North Carolina Central and in-state rival Morgan State, a pair of battles against FBS squads, along with contests against Hampton and Morehouse highlight the 2023 Howard University football schedule, released Friday afternoon.
Coming off a share of the 2022 MEAC Championship, Howard will begin its season with a road game at Eastern Michigan Saturday, Sept. 2. Following that contest, the Bison will host Morehouse Saturday, Sept. 9 in its home opener.
Howard University faces long-time rival Hampton Saturday, Sept. 16, in The District.
Following a bye, Howard will hit the road for three straight games against Robert Morris (Saturday, Sept. 30), Northwestern of the Big Ten Conference (Saturday, Oct. 7) and Harvard (Saturday, Oct. 14).
The Bison will host three of its five conference contests, beginning with Norfolk State Saturday, Oct. 21 at Greene Stadium.
Other home MEAC contests for Howard include two straight against North Carolina Central (Saturday, Nov. 11) and Morgan chState (Saturday, Nov. 18) on Senior Day. The NC Central contest should be one of the most anticipated conference matchups as the Bison shared the 2022 MEAC Championship title with the Eagles.
Howard’s road MEAC contests will be against Delaware State (Saturday, Oct. 28) and South Carolina State (Saturday, Nov. 4).
Last season, head coach Larry Scott and the Bison won five games in a season for the first time since 2017 (7-4) and a MEAC title since 1993.
Seventeen (17) Bison earned MEAC postseason honors in 2022, while 39 received MEAC All-Academic honors.
Howard returns most of their starters from last season, including junior defensive back Kenny Gallop, Jr. (Portsmouth, Va.), who received numerous awards in the offseason, including 2022 All-MEAC First Team Honors, 2022 ECAC All-Defensive Honors, 2022 Phil Steele FCS All-MEAC First Team and 2022 Bluebloods All- Conference First Team honors.
The BOXTOROW HBCU All-American topped the conference with 58 solo tackles (89 total). On Oct. 17, he won Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Defensive Player of the Week after racking up a season-best 16 total tackles (11 solos) against Harvard in the annual Truth & Service Classic (Oct. 15).
Football ticket information and game times will be announced at a later date.
Howard is set to host its annual spring game Saturday, April 15. The event takes place at Greene Stadium, starting 3 p.m., and FREE admission to the public.
2023 HOWARD FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Date Opponent
Sept. 2 at Eastern Michigan
Sept. 9 Morehouse
Sept. 16 Hampton
Sept. 30 at Robert Morris
Oct. 7 at Northwestern
Oct. 14 at Harvard
Oct. 21 Norfolk State *
Oct. 28 at Delaware State *
Nov. 4 at South Carolina State *
Nov. 11 North Carolina Central *
Nov. 18 Morgan State *
Home games in Bold
[*] Conference game
