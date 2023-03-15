JR Smith doc on North Carolina A&T journey coming to Amazon

By

NEW YORK—March 15, 2023—Today, Prime Video Sports announced an April 4 premiere date and released teaser art for Redefined: J.R. Smith, a four-part UNINTERRUPTED docuseries following retired NBA star JR Smith, as he pursues a college education and new athletic passion at North Carolina A&T. The docuseries will premiere Tuesday, April 4 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Redefined: J.R. Smith is a four-part docuseries following JR Smith, whose story serves as a powerful reminder that with determination and resilience, one can overcome even the toughest setbacks and achieve success. Drafted to the NBA straight out of high school at just 19 years old, J.R. suddenly finds himself without an NBA team to call home and in search of redefining his life and career. The series picks up with J.R. as he sets a new intention for himself, getting a college education and pursuing a new athletic passion as a member of the Men’s Golf Team at North Carolina A&T, the nation’s largest Historically Black University.

Redefined: J.R. Smith is executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter with their multi-Emmy Award-winning athlete empowerment brand UNINTERRUPTED. Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron will also executive produce with Amy Glickman Brown and Erikka Yancy serving as co-executive producers for UNINTERRUPTED. Philip Knowlton serves as director and will also co-executive produce. Redefined: J.R. Smith is presented by Prime Video Sports and produced by UNINTERRUPTED.

About Prime Video Sports

Prime Video supports a growing lineup of live sports globally, including Thursday Night Football, the WNBA, the Seattle Storm, the New York Yankees, and Seattle Sounders FC in the United States; Premier League in the United Kingdom; US Open Tennis, ATP, and WTA in the United Kingdom and Ireland; UEFA Champions League football in Germany and Italy; Roland Garros and Ligue 1 in France; Australian Swimming globally; and New Zealand Cricket in India. While availability varies by marketplace, fans can also subscribe to streaming services such as Eurosport, FOX Sports (Mexico), Lariat, MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, NBA TV, and Premiere FC (Brazil) through Prime Video Channels. This is in addition to a selection of Amazon Original sports docuseries including Coach Prime, Good Rivals, All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, All or Nothing: Juventus, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, and All or Nothing seasons with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, and Philadelphia Eagles, as well as the NCAA’s Michigan Wolverines football team.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About UNINTERRUPTED

UNINTERRUPTED is the multi-Emmy Award-winning athlete empowerment brand within The SpringHill Company, founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, that combines revolutionary media, experiences and consumer products in the space of sports culture. The brand was built from “More Than an Athlete” — an expression that reimagines the connection to the athlete’s world beyond sport. UNINTERRUPTED empowers athletes as creators and storytellers to inspire all people to unleash the “more than” within themselves. Original content properties and franchises include The Shop, Top Class, Love Is UNINTERRUPTED, What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali, Kneading Dough, More Than An Athlete, Throwing Bones, Greatness Code, Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts and many more.

JR Smith doc on North Carolina A&T journey coming to Amazon