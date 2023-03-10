By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Southern defeated Jackson State in the 22-23 WBB SWAC Tourney in a 65-64 thriller on Friday evening. The Lady Jaguars went into halftime with a two-point lead, which was enough to survive the Lady Tigers’ second half push.

Genovea Johnson led the way for Southern, putting up 20 points to go along with eight boards. As a team, the Lady Jaguars shot 37% from the field, 56% from behind the arc, and 61% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.01 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

Ti’lan Boler recorded 18 points and six rebounds to lead the way for Jackson State. As a team, the Lady Tigers shot 21-of-52 from the field and 3-of-9 from three. That contributed to their average of 1.02 points per possession and 49% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Southern showed once again that they are a dangerous team. A March 11 conference clash with Arkansas-Pine Bluff is the Lady Jaguars’ next test. On the other side, Jackson State fell to 21-9 with the loss. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Southern upsets Jackson State by buzzer beater in SWAC Tourney