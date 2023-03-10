Bryant leads Norfolk State past CSU in MEAC Tournament

By

Joe Bryant Jr. did it all in the second half for Norfolk State on Thursday night — including mopping the floor.

Two-time defending champion Norfolk State defeated Coppin State in the 2023 MBB MEAC Tournament quarterfinals by a score of 73-56 on Thursday night.

Bryant scored 25 points to lead the way for Norfolk State.

Bryant was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Spartans, who went into halftime down 24-23 but outscored the Eagles by 18 points in the second half to secure the win. Bryant had 18 points in the second half, and even stopped to help mop the floor when the arena personel didn’t do it fast enough.

NSU shot 47 percent from the field as a team to secure the win. Free throws were another positive component of their night. They drew 22 fouls on the defense, which led to 17 points on 81 percent shooting from the charity stripe.

Norfolk State big man Kris Bankston dunks the ball against Coppin State.

Mike Hood scored 18 points while Sam Sessoms added another 12 to lead the way for Coppin State. As a team, the Eagles struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.82 points per possession on 34 percent shooting from the field. Those numbers include 12-of-30 on two-pointers, 6-of-23 on three-pointers, and 14-of-18 on free throws.

Norfolk State’s win on Thursday put an end to its recent struggles. Its next action is on March 11. The team will square off with North Carolina Central for a chance to make the championship game for the fifth consecutive time and win its third in a row. On the other side, Coppin State’s loss ended the momentum it had from its recent win over Morgan State. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

