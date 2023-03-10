By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Alabama A&M defeated Southern in the 2023 MBB SWAC Championship by a score of 77-63 on Thursday night. The Bulldogs got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 36-23 lead. They then continued to outscore the Jags 41-40 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Messiah Thompson scored 27 points to lead the way for Alabama A&M. As a whole, the Bulldogs were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.14 points per possession on 47% shooting from the field. Even when they missed, the team always seemed to have someone around to clean it up, scoring 17 second-chance points on 13 offensive rebounds.

SU was led by Brion Whitley, who put up 18 points. The Jags went 20-of-53 from the field in this one, including 4-of-19 from the three-point line. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.92 points per possession on 48% true shooting.

Today’s win was the latest for AAMU, who took down Southern in its last game. Next they’ll face Texas Southern, who is coming off a win of its own, on March 10. On the other side, this night’s result was a letdown for SU. The team was hoping to rebound from its last loss against Alabama A&M. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Alabama A&M ousts Southern in 2023 SWAC MBB Tournament