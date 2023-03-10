VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Alabama A&M ousts Southern in 2023 SWAC MBB Tournament

The Bulldogs have a quick turnaround from their late night quarterfinal to the afternoon semi.
Posted on

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Alabama A&M defeated Southern in the 2023 MBB SWAC Championship by a score of 77-63 on Thursday night. The Bulldogs got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 36-23 lead. They then continued to outscore the Jags 41-40 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Messiah Thompson scored 27 points to lead the way for Alabama A&M. As a whole, the Bulldogs were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.14 points per possession on 47% shooting from the field. Even when they missed, the team always seemed to have someone around to clean it up, scoring 17 second-chance points on 13 offensive rebounds.

SU was led by Brion Whitley, who put up 18 points. The Jags went 20-of-53 from the field in this one, including 4-of-19 from the three-point line. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.92 points per possession on 48% true shooting.

Today’s win was the latest for AAMU, who took down Southern in its last game. Next they’ll face Texas Southern, who is coming off a win of its own, on March 10. On the other side, this night’s result was a letdown for SU. The team was hoping to rebound from its last loss against Alabama A&M. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

Alabama A&M
Alabama A&M
Alabama A&M
Alabama A&M

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Alabama A&M ousts Southern in 2023 SWAC MBB Tournament
Related Items:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

230
2022-2023 Basketball

SWAC 2022-2023 Women’s Basketball Postseason Awards
328
2022-2023 Basketball

MEAC Tourney: Howard MBB dominates; pushing out SC State
205
2022-2023 Basketball

Howard University women hoping fast start propels MEAC repeat
203
2022-2023 Basketball

MEAC Women’s Basketball Honors 2023
369
Grambling

Jackson State slips past Grambling State in WBB SWAC Tourney
To Top
X