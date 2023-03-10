Hampton WBB gets knocked out of CAA Tourney by Towson

By

Towson dominated Hampton in the 22-23 WBB CAA Tourney in an 87-65 rout on Friday afternoon. The Tigers had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 13-point lead and outscoring the Lady Pirates 47-38 in the final 20 minutes.

The first team to earn a spot in the #CAAChamps semifinals is No. 1 @Towson_WBB #CAAHoops pic.twitter.com/Vxz5dGcFOw — CAA Basketball (@CAABasketball) March 10, 2023

Kylie Kornegay-Lucas scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the way for Towson. It wasn’t just Kornegay-Lucas though, the Tigers’ offense was humming on all cylinders, pouring in 1.11 points per possession on 48% shooting from the field. Free throws were another positive component of their afternoon. They drew 21 fouls on the defense, which led to 20 points on 65% shooting from the charity stripe.

Nylah Young led the way forHampton, scoring 16 points. The Lady Pirates went 23-of-63 from the field in this one, including 4-of-15 from the three-point line. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.83 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

Towson showed once again that they are a dangerous team. Its next contest is at home against TBA on March 11. On the other side, Hampton’s loss ended the momentum it had from its recent win over Delaware. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

