Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeated Alabama State in the 22-23 WBB SWAC Tourney in a 71-66 thriller on Friday afternoon. It was a thrilling game that saw nine lead changes.

Coriah Beck scored 16 points to lead the way for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Maya Peat was pivotal as well, shooting 3-of-6 in the second half for 10 points to power the Lady Lions forward after the break. As a team, Arkansas-Pine Bluff shot 9-of-20 from the field in the second half, scoring 1.11 points per possession on average.

Ayana Emmanuel led the charge for Alabama State, accumulating 27 points and five assists. The Lady Hornets went 21-of-54 from the field in this one, including 5-of-16 from the three-point line. That netted out to an average of 0.9 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff showed once again that they are a dangerous team. It plays next on March 11 in a matchup with TBA. On the other side, Alabama State fell to 16-15 with the loss. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff advances to SWAC finals game