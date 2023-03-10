VIEW ALL SCORES
Alabama State

Arkansas-Pine Bluff advances to SWAC finals game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff put up a good fight against Alabama State for the win pushing them to the SWAC championship game
Posted on

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeated Alabama State in the 22-23 WBB SWAC Tourney in a 71-66 thriller on Friday afternoon. It was a thrilling game that saw nine lead changes.

Coriah Beck scored 16 points to lead the way for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Maya Peat was pivotal as well, shooting 3-of-6 in the second half for 10 points to power the Lady Lions forward after the break. As a team, Arkansas-Pine Bluff shot 9-of-20 from the field in the second half, scoring 1.11 points per possession on average.

2023 SWAC Basketball Tournament – Friday, March 10, 2023 – Bartow Arena – Women’s Semifinal #1 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs Alabama State

Ayana Emmanuel led the charge for Alabama State, accumulating 27 points and five assists. The Lady Hornets went 21-of-54 from the field in this one, including 5-of-16 from the three-point line. That netted out to an average of 0.9 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

Alabama State
2023 SWAC Basketball Tournament – Friday, March 10, 2023 – Bartow Arena – Women’s Semifinal #1 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs Alabama State

Arkansas-Pine Bluff showed once again that they are a dangerous team. It plays next on March 11 in a matchup with TBA. On the other side, Alabama State fell to 16-15 with the loss. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff advances to SWAC finals game
Related Items:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

184
Coppin State

MEAC Tourney: North Carolina Central WBB defeats Coppin St.
Norfolk State Joe Bryant Norfolk State Joe Bryant
671
MEAC

Norfolk State guard Joe Bryant repeats as MEAC POTY
73
2022-2023 Basketball

Alabama A&M ousts Southern in 2023 SWAC MBB Quarterfinals
360
2022-2023 Basketball

MEAC Tourney: UMES upsets Morgan St advancing to semifinals
152
Colonial Athletic Association

Buford leads Hampton past Delaware in WBB CAA Tourney
To Top
X