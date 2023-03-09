By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Hampton defeated Delaware in the 22-23 WBB CAA Tourney by a score of 78-67 on Thursday afternoon. The Lady Pirates got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 40-32 lead. They then continued to outscore the Blue Hens 38-35 in the second half to come away with the victory.

A strong 4th quarter and @HUAthletics1868 is moving on in the Women's #CAAHoops Championship presented by @PrimisBank pic.twitter.com/Af8PZY50ij — CAA Basketball (@CAABasketball) March 9, 2023

Madison Buford led the way for Hampton, putting up 22 points to go along with six boards. As a team, the Lady Pirates shot 37% from the field, 43% from behind the arc, and 88% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.92 points per possession on 49% true shooting.

Delaware was led by Jewel Smalls, who recorded 16 points and 10 boards. The Blue Hens shot 20-of-56 from the field and 5-of-21 from behind the arc. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Delaware only mustered 0.82 points per possession on 48% true shooting.

Hampton’s record improved to 12-18 with the win. It will hit the road for its next contest, a March 10 matchup with Towson. On the other side, Delaware fell to 16-14 with the loss. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Buford leads Hampton past Delaware in WBB CAA Tourney