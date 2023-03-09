VIEW ALL SCORES
MEAC Tourney:North Carolina Central MBB eases past Del State

North Carolina Center showed Delaware State no mercy; racking up the win and a ticket to the semifinals in the MEAC Tourney
Statistics 1 2 OT Total

North Carolina Central dominated Delaware State in the 2023 MBB MEAC Championship in an 89-59 rout on Wednesday night. The Eagles had the upper hand in this one, leading by as much as 37 points.

Justin Wright led the way for North Carolina Central, putting up 23 points to go along with seven boards. As a whole, the Eagles were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.2 points per possession on 52% shooting from the field. The transition game was a big factor to their success, 19 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

Khyrie Staten led the way for Delaware State, scoring 18 points. The Hornets shot 21-of-57 from the field and 5-of-21 from behind the arc. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.8 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

North Carolina Central showed once again that they are a dangerous team. Its next action is on March 11. The team will square off with TBA on a neutral court. On the other side, Delaware State’s struggles continue. The team can’t seem to stop the losses from piling up. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

