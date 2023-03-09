VIEW ALL SCORES
Florida A&M football offers scholarship to 11-year-old Blaze Ingram

The fastest kid of the planet gets his first offer from FAMU football.
Looks like Florida A&M football is recruiting early for Class of 2029 prospects. On March 6, 2023, Florida A&M football’s director of recruiting Devin Rispress made a special phone call to extend an offer to 11-year-old internet sensation Rudolph “Blaze” Ingram after his high school graduation.

“I’ve been talking with your dad and I’ve been following you for a couple of years and you still have a long way to go,” said Rispress to Ingram. “But you have a good support staff and you are a worker.”

“So what I’m going to do is offer you at FAMU. You have a long way to go; keep working on them grades and keep doing what you’re doing.”

Rispress ended the conversation by inviting Ingram and his dad to the Orange and Green spring game on April 15.

Right before this offer, Ingram was making some noise at the Under Armour Camp Series Combine in Winter Garden.

Florida A&M Future? Who is Rudolph”Blaze” Ingram?

Rudolph “Blaze” Ingram hails from Tampa, FL. In 2008 at the age of seven years old, Ingram broke the ESPN record for the fastest 100-meter dash for his age group. After coming in a hot 13.48 seconds Ingram picked up the new nickname “Fastest Kid on the Planet.”

