North Carolina Central defeated Coppin State in the 22-23 WBB MEAC Tourney by a score of 57-50 on Thursday afternoon. The Eagles went into halftime trailing 29-23 but outscored the Eagles by 13 points in the second half to secure the win.

ON TO THE SEMIFINALS! @NCCUWBB defeats Coppin State 57-50 to advance to the MEAC Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals on Friday. #EaglePride 🦅 pic.twitter.com/beMOqaIiLc — NCCU Athletics (@NCCUAthletics) March 9, 2023

Aniya Finger led the way for North Carolina Central, putting up 12 points to go along with 14 boards. As a team, the Eagles shot 40% from the field, 23% from behind the arc, and 50% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.87 points per possession on 44% true shooting.

Mossi Staples recorded 20 points and six rebounds, and Hope Evans added another 10 points to lead Coppin State. As a team, the Eagles struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.77 points per possession on 29% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged near the hoop, going just 6-of-19 on field goal attempts in the paint.

North Carolina Central rebounded nicely from its last game, a loss against Norfolk State. It plays next on March 10 in a matchup with Norfolk State. On the other side, this afternoon’s result was a letdown for Coppin State The team was hoping to rebound from its last loss against Morgan State. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

MEAC Tourney: North Carolina Central WBB defeats Coppin St.