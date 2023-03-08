By

Howard dominated South Carolina State in the 2023 MBB MEAC Championship in a 91-55 rout on Wednesday evening. The Bison had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 17-point lead and outscoring the Bulldogs 53-34 in the final 20 minutes.

Bryce Harris scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the way for Howard. Harris was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Bison. The team shot 51% from the field while scoring 1.19 points per possession. They put a particular emphasis on generating easy looks close to the hoop, shooting 27-of-48 on two-pointers, including 25-of-39 in the paint.

Cameron Jones scored 14 points while Lesown Hallums added another 10 to lead the way for South Carolina State. As a team, the Bulldogs struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.75 points per possession on 33% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 7-of-29 from deep.

Howard showed once again that they are a dangerous team. It plays next on March 10 in a matchup with TBA. On the other side, South Carolina State fell to 5-26 with the loss. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

MEAC Tourney: Howard MBB dominates; pushing out SC State