Grambling State dominated Bethune-Cookman in the 2023 MBB SWAC Championship in an 87-72 rout on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers had the upper hand in this one, leading by as much as 23 points.

Jourdan Smith scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the way for Grambling State. As a whole, the Tigers were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.26 points per possession on 54% shooting from the field. That offensive output included 7-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc and 14-of-25 shooting on free throws.

Kevin Davis recorded 21 points and six rebounds to lead the way for Bethune-Cookman. As a team, the Wildcats shot 26-of-69 from the field and 8-of-21 from three. That netted out to an average of 1.01 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

Grambling State showed once again that they are a dangerous team. It plays next on March 11 in a matchup with TBA. On the other side, Bethune-Cookman fell to 12-20 with the loss. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

2023 SWAC Basketball Tournament – Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – Bartow Arena – Men’s Quarterfinal #1 – Grambling State vs Bethune Cookman

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Grambling State sends Bethune packing in SWAC MBB Tourney