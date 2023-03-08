Arkansas-Pine Bluff slides past AAMU in SWAC WBB Tourney

By

Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeated Alabama A&M in the 2022-2023 SWAC Tourney in a 62-55 thriller on Wednesday afternoon. It was a thrilling game that saw seven lead changes.

Coriah Beck scored 16 points to lead the way for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. As a whole, the Lady Lions were less than impressive on the offensive side of the ball, scoring just 0.87 points per possession on 33% shooting from the field. That offensive output included 8-of-24 shooting from beyond the arc and 16-of-22 shooting on free throws.

Amani Free recorded 17 points and six rebounds, and Toni Grace added another 14 points to lead AAMU. As a team, the Bulldogs struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.8 points per possession on 34% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 3-of-16 from deep.

Today’s win was the latest for UAPB, who took down Alcorn State in its last game. It plays next on March 10 in a matchup with TBA. On the other side, AAMU fell to 14-15 with the loss. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

