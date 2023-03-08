VIEW ALL SCORES
Arkansas-Pine Bluff slides past AAMU in SWAC WBB Tourney

The Lady Lions are onto the next round of the SWAC tourney.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeated Alabama A&M in the 2022-2023 SWAC Tourney in a 62-55 thriller on Wednesday afternoon. It was a thrilling game that saw seven lead changes.

Coriah Beck scored 16 points to lead the way for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. As a whole, the Lady Lions were less than impressive on the offensive side of the ball, scoring just 0.87 points per possession on 33% shooting from the field. That offensive output included 8-of-24 shooting from beyond the arc and 16-of-22 shooting on free throws.

Amani Free recorded 17 points and six rebounds, and Toni Grace added another 14 points to lead AAMU. As a team, the Bulldogs struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.8 points per possession on 34% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 3-of-16 from deep.

Today’s win was the latest for UAPB, who took down Alcorn State in its last game. It plays next on March 10 in a matchup with TBA. On the other side, AAMU fell to 14-15 with the loss. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

