Bethune-Cookman strikes Florida A&M for home victory

Bethune-Cookman broke their streak of five consecutive losses, defeating Florida A&M in an 80-69 contest on Saturday afternoon at Moore Gymnasium. The Wildcats went into halftime with a 18-point lead. Despite being outscored 40-33 in the second half, they were able to fend off the Lady Rattlers and hold on for the win.

Chanel Wilson scored 22 points while recording five assists to lead the way for Bethune-Cookman. As a team, the Wildcats shot 47% from the field, 40% from behind the arc, and 69% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.05 points per possession on 57% true shooting.

Florida A&M was led by Ahriahna Grizzle, who put up 22 points. As a team, the Lady Rattlers shot 24-of-58 from the field and 8-of-21 from three. That netted out to an average of 0.91 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

Bethune-Cookman’s win today put an end to its recent struggles. Winning its last game of the season is all they could’ve asked for. They’ll head into the offseason on a good note. On the other side, Florida A&M’s loss ended the momentum it had from its recent win over Southern. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

