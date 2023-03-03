By

Coppin State snapped Morgan State’s three-game win streak on Thursday night, handing it a 77-65 loss at Hill Field House. They went into halftime with a 37-24 lead and were able to hold off the Bears for the final 20 minutes.

Nendah Tarke led the way for Coppin State, putting up 18 points to go along with five boards. As a whole, the Eagles were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.09 points per possession on 56% shooting from the field. They clearly placed an emphasis on putting up deep shots, knocking down 9-of-20 three-point attempts.

Isaiah Burke led the way for Morgan State, scoring 20 points. The Bears went 22-of-59 from the field in this one, including 2-of-12 from the three-point line. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.9 points per possession on 46% true shooting.

Coppin State’s record improved to 9-22 with the win. Winning its last game of the season is all they could’ve asked for. They’ll head into the offseason on a good note. On the other side, Morgan fell to 16-15 with the loss. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

Coppin State closes out season taking down Morgan State