2022-2023 Basketball

SWAC statement on costly call in AAMU vs Bama State MBB game

A miscalled three-point basket- flagrant foul situation proved to be costly in the final seconds of the SWAC rivalry.
Courtesy of the SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), upon review of the closing seconds of regulation during the Alabama A&M at Alabama State men’s basketball game, has announced an incorrect adjudication of the playing rules.

Alabama State’s Eric Coleman converted a successful three-point shot attempt with 4.1 seconds on the game clock subsequently giving ASU a 53-51 lead. Upon the officials’ review of the play, it was determined that a flagrant 1 foul occurred prior to the shot attempt with 6.9 seconds remaining in regulation.

The successful three-point basket was incorrectly negated. The correct ruling should have awarded Alabama State the successful three-point field goal and assessed the flagrant 1 foul against ASU subsequently awarding Alabama A&M two free throws and the ensuing possession of the ball.

SWAC

Per section 11-2.1 d 3 of the NCAA Rule Book, when it is determined that a flagrant 1 or 2 personal foul, a flagrant 2 contact technical foul or a fight did occur within the prescribed time frame, the infraction(s) should be penalized, and play shall be resumed by awarding the ball to the offended team where the stoppage of play occurred to review the flagrant act.

Any previous activity before the monitor review shall not be canceled or nullified. When it is determined that a flagrant 1 or 2 personal foul, a flagrant 2 contact technical foul or a fight did not occur within the prescribed timeframe, play shall be resumed where the stoppage of play occurred to review the act.

The SWAC has taken the appropriate corrective actions with the officiating crew for the contest and has communicated these findings with both respective member institutions.

