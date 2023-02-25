Elizabeth City State women make history with first CIAA title

By

BALTIMORE, MD – The fifth-seeded Elizabeth City State women ran out to a 32-16 halftime lead and maintained a double-digit lead throughout in posting a 55-40 win over sixth-seed Shaw in the CIAA Championship game Friday evening here at the CFG Bank Arena.

It was the first tournament title for ECSU, who lost in the 2022 championship game to Lincoln.

The Lady Vikings (20-10) used deft playmaking and a balanced offensive attack in avenging two regular season losses to the Lady Bears. They assisted on 16 of 19 made baskets and had nine players get in the scoring column.

Dy’Jhanik Armfield led the Vikes attack with 13 points, Maryan Hashim added 10. Siran Pitts and Akyia King had 8. ECSU was also spurred by a 40-25 rebounding edge.

Blango leads the way for ECSU

ECSU floor general, 5-7 junior guard Dy’Nasia Blango, who had 30 points in a quarterfinal win over Bowie State, was named the tournament most valuable player. She had three points in the semifinal win over defending champion Lincoln. She had just three points in the championship game but tied for the team high with four assists.

Shaw (18-14), who finished 0 of 8 from 3-point range, was led by Brittany Seymour’s nine points.

Both ECSU and Shaw came in as giant killers. Shaw knocked of 2nd-seed and defending champion Lincoln in Friday’s semifinals. ECSU downed upstart 8th-seed J. C. Smith in the semifinals. JCSU had eliminated top seed Fayetteville State in the first round.

2023 CIAA Women’s All-Tournament Team

Ny Langley, Virginia Union

Raija Todd, Virginia State

Kania Pollock, Lincoln

Shaniya Jones, Johnson C. Smith

Tori Reid, Johnson C. Smith=

Ky’Jhanik Armfield, Elizabeth City State

Brittany Seymor, Shaw

Tanayja London, Shaw

Akyia King, Elizabeth City State

Ny’Asia Blango, Elizabeth City State – MVP

John B. McLendon Sportsmanship Trophy

Johnson C. Smith

