Tennessee State ends winning streak after losing to UT Martin

UT Martin snapped Tennessee State’s three-game win streak in commanding fashion on Thursday evening, handing it a 75-59 loss at Kathleen and Tom Elam Center. The Skyhawks had the upper hand in this one, going into the half with a six-point lead and outscoring the Lady Tigers 41-31 in the final 20 minutes.

Sharnecce Currie-Jelks led the way for UT Martin, putting up 27 points to go along with six boards. As a team, the Skyhawks shot 44% from the field, 22% from behind the arc, and 93% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.03 points per possession on 59% true shooting.

Tennessee State was led by Gia Adams, who put up 14 points. The Lady Tigers shot 24-of-46 from the field and 3-of-11 from behind the arc. That netted out to an average of 0.83 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 25. UT Martin catches Morehead State after a loss in its last game, while Tennessee State meets Southern Ind. in a conference showdown. The Skyhawks will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Lady Tigers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

